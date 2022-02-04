Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 260,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,159,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

