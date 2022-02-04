First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 160,639 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 10.00% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $860,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

