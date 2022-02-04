Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Natixis increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 122.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,432,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $45,957,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 20,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,814. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.