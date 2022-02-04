Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 70,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,160,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 849,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,588. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.