$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

