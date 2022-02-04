Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

VLO opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $86.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

