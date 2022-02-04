Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $173.08. 16,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,981. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.