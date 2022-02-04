Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 538,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,901. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39.

