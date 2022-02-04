FCA Corp TX Sells 2,312 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after buying an additional 309,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.15. 13,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,007. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

