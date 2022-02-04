Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0-345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.84 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-4.02 EPS.

NYSE DLB traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. 8,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

