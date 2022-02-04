iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $31,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.14. 74,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

