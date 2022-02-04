GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 35,794 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

