GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $374.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,071. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.