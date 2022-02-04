GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.84 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 136,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,431,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

