Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $34.48

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $36.08. Twitter shares last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 177,110 shares traded.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

