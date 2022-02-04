Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $34.48

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $36.08. Twitter shares last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 177,110 shares traded.
TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
