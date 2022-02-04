Gainplan LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gainplan LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,519. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.