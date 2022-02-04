Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

VSGX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 8,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

