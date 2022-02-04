HS Management Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 3.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $117,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.