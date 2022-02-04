HighTower Advisors LLC Has $61.53 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

