BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $77,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $805.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $879.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $895.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

