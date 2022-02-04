Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

HTBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTBX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.