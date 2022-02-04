Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $361.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.79 and its 200 day moving average is $361.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.