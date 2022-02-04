Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.14. 1,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

