General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,318 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of GE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. 62,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,305. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

