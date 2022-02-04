Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,498,241 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.26.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

