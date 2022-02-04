Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading Up 8.5%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 613,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $9,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.