Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.81. 59,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,108. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

