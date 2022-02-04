Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 4.2% Higher

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.99 and last traded at $143.88. 15,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,544,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $2,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock valued at $261,534,328. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

