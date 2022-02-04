Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 5.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,399 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. 3,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,142. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

