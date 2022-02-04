Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. 17,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,952,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $761.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.