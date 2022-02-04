F3Logic LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.7% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

ARKK traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $71.26. 1,311,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,083,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

