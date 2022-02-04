PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up about 1.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,973. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

