Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.93. 5,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,571,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

