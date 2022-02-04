PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,142 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $47.61. 916,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,742,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.