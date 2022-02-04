Mizuho Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $175.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

PayPal stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 339,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

