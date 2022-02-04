Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.