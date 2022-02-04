Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

