Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 2,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

