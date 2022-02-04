Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TARO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,684. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

