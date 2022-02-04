Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.35. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTYX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

