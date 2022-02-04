Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 10,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

