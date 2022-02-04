Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 4th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hawkins has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.
HWKN opened at $40.98 on Friday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 114.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hawkins by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HWKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
