Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 4th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

HWKN opened at $40.98 on Friday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 114.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hawkins by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

