Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 10th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

WD opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.96. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

