Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,818. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

