Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,100. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

