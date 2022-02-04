ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $977.49 million, a P/E ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ADTRAN by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

