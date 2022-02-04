Gs Investments Inc. Makes New $956,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

