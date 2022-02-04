Hershey Trust Co. Sells 4,110 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Hershey Trust Co. cut its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMVP stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 291,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,534. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $674.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

