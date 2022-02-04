JOE (JOE) Price Tops $1.50

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $246.30 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 164,715,817 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

