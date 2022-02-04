Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.41.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

INGR stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,368. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

